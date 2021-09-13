South Africa

Man nabbed for operating 'illegal gold processing lab' in Mpumalanga

13 September 2021 - 12:39
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The alleged illegal gold processing lab in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

A 34-year-old man will make a bid for bail on Wednesday after he was arrested for operating an alleged illegal gold processing lab in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga.

Thabang Ntsibane, from Lesotho, was remanded on Friday after appearing in the Graskop magistrate's court.

He was arrested on Thursday during a police operation that focused on illegal mining.

“The operation was conducted at Pilgrim's Rest, where Ntsibane was found operating an illegal gold-bearing material lab.

“The team seized bags of gold bearing materials and cash found in possession of the suspect,” said police spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

The suspect was charged for contravening the precious metals act and the immigration act.

TimesLIVE

Teens found working at 'illegal gold processing lab' in Mpumalanga

Two teenagers have been arrested with 10 other suspects at an illegal gold processing laboratory at Brown's Farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga.
News
8 months ago

Possible illegal-mining connection to 'tightly wrapped' body found in Benoni

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket after a body suspected to be linked to illegal mining was found wrapped in bags in Benoni, Gauteng.
News
6 days ago

Territorial war by illegal miners sparks fear, deaths

At least seven people have been killed, five of them on the same night, in a Johannesburg informal settlement in what is believed to be an ongoing ...
News
2 weeks ago

