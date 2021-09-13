From Friday booze sales to gatherings - 5 ways your life will be different under lockdown level 2

SA is officially on alert level 2 lockdown after being on level 3 since July.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Sunday night, he commended South Africans for adhering to the regulations, saying this enabled the government to ease the restrictions.

He urged more people to get vaccinated, saying this would restore some degree of normality, like hosting more tourists and reopening sports venues to spectators.

Here’s how your life will change under alert level 2:

Curfew

Ramaphosa said there was still a need for a curfew. Under alert level 2, it will start at 11pm and end at 4am. This means that non-essential service providers like gyms and restaurants are required to close at 10pm to allow employees to travel home before the start of the curfew.

Booze

You can now buy alcohol from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm for off-site consumption. If you’re buying for on-site consumption, the sale of booze will be permitted until 10pm.