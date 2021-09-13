South Africa

From Friday booze sales to gatherings - 5 ways your life will be different under lockdown level 2

13 September 2021 - 10:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa has relaxed lockdown regulations.
Image: GCIS

SA is officially on alert level 2 lockdown after being on level 3 since July.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Sunday night, he commended South Africans for adhering to the regulations, saying this enabled the government to ease the restrictions.

He urged more people to get vaccinated, saying this would restore some degree of normality, like hosting more tourists and reopening sports venues to spectators.

Here’s how your life will change under alert level 2:

Curfew

Ramaphosa said there was still a need for a curfew. Under alert level 2, it will start at 11pm and end at 4am. This means that non-essential service providers like gyms and restaurants are required to close at 10pm to allow employees to travel home before the start of the curfew.

Booze

You can now buy alcohol from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm for off-site consumption. If you’re buying for on-site consumption, the sale of booze will be permitted until 10pm.

The president said alcohol consumption in public spaces is still prohibited under alert level 2. He added that these measures will be reviewed after two weeks

You’re still required to mask up

Non-pharmaceutical measures like wearing masks, sanitising and social distancing are still mandatory under alert level 2. Ramaphosa said managers of establishments and drivers of taxis and other modes of public transportation have the responsibility to ensure these restrictions are adhered to.

You will be criminally liable for flouting these regulations. 

Funerals

Funerals are still limited to 50 people, and night vigils and after-tears remain prohibited.

Gatherings

Up to 250 people may now gather indoors and 500 people outdoors. These restrictions apply to political and religious gatherings, social events and restaurants and bars. 

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used,” said Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

