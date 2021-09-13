Community leaders decry plight of foreigners' children

The community of Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality in the North West has raised concerns about orphans and children born to foreign nationals who are undocumented and are unable to go to school.

Joyce Motsage, a community planner in Jouberton, told the portfolio committee on social development – which is conducting public hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill – that a number of children have lost their parents and did not have birth certificates.

“Some of the parents passed on without having birth certificate and IDs, which makes it difficult to get birth certificates for these children and they end up not able to attend school.

"We work very hard to support these children but we are disappointed by the relevant departments because we are not getting help from them,” Motsage said.

Committee chairperson Nonkosi Mvana said the bill is intended to, among other things, resolve challenges relating to the foster care grant payments, parental responsibilities among unmarried parents, child marriages and challenges related to children born to foreign parents and unaccompanied migrant children.