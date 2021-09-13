South Africa

969 arrested in three-day police blitz across Gauteng

13 September 2021 - 11:31
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Of the arrested suspects, 200 were caught for gender-based violence and femicide-related offences. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Roadblocks, stop and search operations, raids and inspections over three days in Gauteng resulted in the arrest of 969 people and the seizure of suspected stolen goods, liquor and firearms.

Multidisciplinary operations including police, traffic officials, private security, home affairs and the Gauteng liquor board were held in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and the West Rand last week from Wednesday to Friday.

“Of the arrested suspects, 200 were caught for gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide-related offences, while 14 were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and 80 are undocumented immigrants,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

“The others were charged with crimes including possession of unlicensed firearms, assault GBH and dealing in drugs.

“Liquor compliance resulted in the closing of 45 liquor outlets operating without a licence and two liquor outlet owners were charged for non-compliance with the Disaster Management Act regulations for trading after stipulated hours.

“Other seizures included 13,040g of dagga, 37 mandrax tablets, crystal meth, 42 sachets of nyaope, two unlicensed firearms and more than R13,000 in cash.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “The successes obtained from this operation alone are indicative of the commitment that law enforcement agencies, the community, civil society and private stakeholders have in reducing the levels of crime Gauteng.”

TimesLIVE

