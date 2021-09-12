South Africa

Three killed in drive-by shooting in Inanda

12 September 2021 - 08:58
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Three women were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing in a queue in Inanda on Saturday.
Three women were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing in a queue in Inanda on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Three people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group on people in Inanda, north of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a group of people were standing in a queue at a school when gunmen in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them.

“At this stage we have received a report of three females that have passed away. We also received a report that five people were injured, which includes four females and one male,” he said. 

He said the motive had not yet been established.

“Circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. Police in Inanda are standing off at the scene,” Naicker said.  

Umlazi shoot-out followed party to celebrate release of convict, says Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said some of those who died in a hail of bullets in two mass shootings in Umlazi, Durban south, this week were hardened ...
News
1 week ago

Another mass shooting in Umlazi leaves five dead

Five people were shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.
News
1 week ago

Mass shooting in Umlazi leaves six dead

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating six cases of murder after a mass shooting on Saturday night in an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi, ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy