Male nurse 'stabbed to death in love triangle fight' at hospital residence

A male nurse was stabbed to death during an apparent love triangle brawl at Zithulele Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth expressed shock at the killing in the early hours of Saturday.

“The 34-year-old male nurse, who resides at the hospital nurses’ residence within the hospital premises, was stabbed to death allegedly by his girlfriend’s second boyfriend from the local community,” the provincial health department said in a statement.

A roommate in an adjacent bedroom heard “a big bang on the door” and went out to investigate.

“It is alleged that the culprit stormed inside searching for his girlfriend and a fight erupted. The fight ended in the fatal stabbing of the health official.

“The roommate went on to call hospital security, who found the deceased on the floor, bleeding and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead.”