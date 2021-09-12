Fraser's deadline to explain Zuma's medical parole decision looms

Helen Suzman Foundation considers legal action against the commissioner

The Helen Suzman Foundation may consider taking legal action against correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser if he fails to explain his decision – to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole – by 5pm tomorrow.



Director at the foundation, Francis Antonie, told Sowetan on Sunday that Fraser had to explain the decision he took as it was an administrative matter, not a legal one...