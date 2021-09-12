Drive to use places of worship for Covid jabs

Gauteng ups drive to take vaccines to the people

Gauteng will now increase the use of places of worship as vaccination centres in a drive to get more people inoculated before December.



On Sunday, Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, together with finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloko and Emfuleni mayor Rev Gift Moerane, officially launched a drive to use places of worship for vaccination at the Gospel Fire Ministries International in De Deur...