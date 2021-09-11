South Africa

WATCH | Youngsters on horse-and-cart get vaccinated in Cape Town

11 September 2021 - 14:48
Esa Alexander Senior photojournalist

Two youngsters from Mannenberg in Cape Town caused a stir as they rode through a vaccination site on a horse-and-cart to get their vaccine shots.

Miles Julie, 18, and Siwe Maxwell, 24, directed their horse-and-cart through the Athlone drive-through Athlone vaccination site to receive their vaccination on Saturday morning.

Fatima Peters, site conductor at the Vaccination Centre of Hope drive-through in Athlone said: “It's impressive that they have made this positive move. We encourage especially our 18 to 34-year-olds to please come to our site, whether on a bicycle, motorcycle, a horse-on-cart. There's enough resources at this vaccination centre of hope.”

TimesLIVE

SAPHRA approves Pfizer Covid-19 shot for children 12 and up

The South African Health Products Authority (SAPHRA)  has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way ...
News
6 hours ago

Digital vaccination certificates just a week away, says health ministry

A week from now, all vaccinated South Africans will be eligible for a digital vaccination certificate, which the department of health says is “now ...
News
1 day ago

Soccer bosses, entertainers back vaccination incentives

Soccer bosses and the entertainment industry say they will support initiatives to give incentives to vaccinated people.
News
1 day ago

Dhlomo urges MPs to use election campaign to encourage SA to get vaccinated

Deputy minister of health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has told parliament that the upcoming local government elections are not going to negatively affect ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy