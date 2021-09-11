South Africa

Cash-in-transit driver who ‘vanished with R2m’ nabbed three years later

11 September 2021 - 15:42
A cash-in-transit driver who allegedly disappeared with R2m in 2017 is due in court on September 13 2021.
A cash-in-transit driver who allegedly disappeared with R2m in 2017 is due in court on September 13 2021.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A cash-in-transit driver who allegedly stole cash he was supposed to load into ATMs in KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 has been arrested.  

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the man was arrested by the Empangeni K9 unit and crime intelligence in Empangeni on Thursday. He will appear in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Monday.

“The suspect has been on the run since 2017 and a warrant of arrest was issued by the court,” said Gwala.

“It is alleged that on May 3 2017, the suspect was driving a cash-in-transit vehicle at Richards Bay. While his crew were busy loading money into an ATM, the suspect vanished with money bags.

“The total amount of cash that went missing was R2m. A case of theft was opened at Richards Bay SAPS. The docket was transferred to the provincial organised crime for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Four-month-old reunited with family after being kidnapped by knife-wielding robbers

A baby has been rescued after being kidnapped by two knife-wielding men during a house robbery in Beverley, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday ...
News
1 day ago

Convicts who kidnapped baby during home robbery escaped through hole in fence at prison

The two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby during a home robbery escaped through a hole in the fence at Leeuwkop prison in Bryanston, the ...
News
1 day ago

Convicted murderers escape from jail, kidnap baby during home robbery

Police have confirmed that two men who kidnapped a four-month-old baby on Thursday were convicted murderers who had escaped from the Leeuwkop prison.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy