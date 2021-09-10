High court grants R2.3m restraining order against top cop and 4 others in corruption case
The Pretoria high court has granted the Investigating Directorate (ID) a restraining order involving R2.3m linked to a corruption case involving a police IT head and others.
The order was obtained against SAPS technology management service head Lt-Gen Adeline Shezi, her nephew and businessman Tshepo Khoza, his businesses Black Rebel Projects (Pty) Ltd and Grey Apple Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, and her sister, Mathilda Khoza.
The restraint order also prohibits Mathilda's husband from dealing in any manner with realisable property, unless authorised to do so.
“The assets have been restrained pending the outcome of the criminal trial against the accused who are currently standing trial at the regional court in Pretoria. The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. The matter returns to court on October 4, 2021.
“In 2015, Shezi bought a property, partly demolished it and had it rebuilt to her specifications. The renovation project amounted to R1,677,573.47. Because she was short on funds, a service provider of the SAPS, Jerenique Bayard, made payments towards the renovations of the property to the tune of R793,059.75.
“From March 31 2015, to July 2 2017, tenders were awarded to Bayard’s company to the value of R6,146,289.85. The final approvals for procurement of these tenders were done by Shezi,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
In addition, the renovations were also financed by means of the unlawful facilitation through approvals or recommendations of contracts to Black Rebel and Grey Apple.
All the contract values were inflated and the process manipulated to facilitate the desired outcome, namely, the awarding of the contracts to Black Rebel and Grey Apple. In granting these contracts to Black Rebel and Grey Apple, they received the proceeds of crime totalling R962,250.
This amount is made up of R486,000 and R476,250 (the value of two contracts) awarded to Black Rebel and Grey Apple, respectively. Of the R962,250, Tshepo and/or his companies contributed to the renovation of the property, Seboka added.
Black Rebel also made payments totalling R162,000 to Mathilda, while Grey Apple made payments totalling R50,000 to her. In turn, Mathilda contributed R211,000 to the renovation of the property by making payments to Shezi.
The return date for the confirmation of the restraint order is December 7, 2021.
The matter forms part of a broader investigation by the ID into corruption at the SAPS technology management division. More prosecutions against Shezi and others can be expected, the ID said.
