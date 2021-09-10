High court grants R2.3m restraining order against top cop and 4 others in corruption case

The Pretoria high court has granted the Investigating Directorate (ID) a restraining order involving R2.3m linked to a corruption case involving a police IT head and others.

The order was obtained against SAPS technology management service head Lt-Gen Adeline Shezi, her nephew and businessman Tshepo Khoza, his businesses Black Rebel Projects (Pty) Ltd and Grey Apple Trading Enterprise (Pty) Ltd, and her sister, Mathilda Khoza.

The restraint order also prohibits Mathilda's husband from dealing in any manner with realisable property, unless authorised to do so.

“The assets have been restrained pending the outcome of the criminal trial against the accused who are currently standing trial at the regional court in Pretoria. The accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. The matter returns to court on October 4, 2021.

“In 2015, Shezi bought a property, partly demolished it and had it rebuilt to her specifications. The renovation project amounted to R1,677,573.47. Because she was short on funds, a service provider of the SAPS, Jerenique Bayard, made payments towards the renovations of the property to the tune of R793,059.75.

“From March 31 2015, to July 2 2017, tenders were awarded to Bayard’s company to the value of R6,146,289.85. The final approvals for procurement of these tenders were done by Shezi,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.