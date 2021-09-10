Divisions on Jacob Zuma's medical parole
Prisons boss Arthur Fraser defends decision to overrule board
Members of parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services are divided on whether prisons boss Arthur Fraser should be called to explain his decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.
Fraser confirmed he had acted against a recommendation of the medical parole board which turned down Zuma's application to be released on medical parole...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.