Decision to place Zuma on parole taken for ulterior motive, DA says

The decision by department of correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole was unlawful for a number of reasons, DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

“I will today be applying to the Gauteng high court to review and set aside the decision taken by Arthur Fraser to place Jacob Zuma on medical parole,” Steenhuisen said on Friday morning.

He said the DA believed the decision made by Fraser was unlawful for at least two reasons.

“First, it was taken against the recommendation of the medical parole advisory board not to grant medical parole to Mr Zuma.

“Second, it was taken for an ulterior purpose not permitted by section 79 of the Correctional Services Act and regulations which govern the granting of the medical parole in SA, and it was not rationally connected to the purpose of medical parole or the information before the commissioner.”