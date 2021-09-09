South Africa

NICD says SA showing 'sustained downward trend' in Covid-19 cases

There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

By Staff Reporter - 09 September 2021 - 19:29
There have been 2,843,042 Covid-19 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date in South Africa.
Image: 123RF/perig76

This, the institute said, pointed to a “sustained downward trend” in the current coronavirus surge countrywide.

In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).

The NICD reported that there was also an increase in 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 11,027.

