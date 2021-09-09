NICD says SA showing 'sustained downward trend' in Covid-19 cases

In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).

The NICD reported that there was also an increase in 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 11,027.

