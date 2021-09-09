NICD says SA showing 'sustained downward trend' in Covid-19 cases
There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.
There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.
This, the institute said, pointed to a “sustained downward trend” in the current coronavirus surge countrywide.
In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date.
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).
The NICD reported that there was also an increase in 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 11,027.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.