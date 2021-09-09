ANC gives Carl Niehaus until 4pm to explain why he should not be fired

The ANC has taken the fight to Carl Niehaus, telling him that he has until 4pm on Thursday to explain why he should not be fired.

This comes after Niehaus earlier on Thursday threatened to file criminal charges against the ANC top six, which includes party president Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of Luthuli House staff over the nonpayment of salaries and UIF.

He later sent another statement, saying court process would be held off until negotiations between staff and management have been concluded.

In a letter from ANC general manager Febe Potgieter, which TimesLIVE has seen, Niehaus is given the 4pm deadline to state reasons why he shouldn't be fired — failing which, his employment would be terminated.

Potgieter says in the letter that Niehaus has not done anything to distance himself from the statement, which also invited the media to witness him laying theft, corruption and fraud charges against the top six.