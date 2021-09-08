R15m worth of illicit alcohol seized from Mpumalanga warehouse

A total of 12,700 cases of duty-free liquor worth R15m have been seized from a Mpumalanga warehouse by SA Revenue Service (Sars) officials and police.

According to a Sars statement, a year-long investigation revealed the illicit alcohol was being sold back onto the market.

“Sars and police officials also found equipment to alter the original products.

“The bottles and boxes in which they are transported have labels indicating the product is duty-free and therefore destined for the foreign market.

“However, the smugglers of these products removed the labels from the bottles and replaced them, in some cases replacing the caps of the bottles and removing the lot codes from the boxes,” said Sars.