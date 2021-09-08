Outgoing higher education DG loses case to keep his job
Labour court orders Qonde to foot the bill for costs
The labour court has dismissed a court application that sought to overturn the suspension of outgoing higher education, science and technology director-general Gwebs Qonde.
The judgment was delivered a day after Qonde's employment contract expired on Monday...
