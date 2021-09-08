Government looks at incentives for vaccines, easing lockdown level 3

The source said the government is also set to increase the number of people allowed at outdoor venues from 100 to 250 and 100 for indoor venues from 50

A source‚ who was part of the president's co-ordinating council [PCC] meeting yesterday‚ told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE the government tabled a proposal in which it said it wants to explore using vaccination records to allow fully vaccinated people to access activities and amenities.



Other proposals include relaxing current restrictions on sales of alcohol for off-site consumption and a return to normal operating hours for the alcohol industry...