Old age home resident, 76, hit by stray bullet 'fired at Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral'

Residents at the Eeufees Oord old age home in Westdene, Johannesburg, are living in fear and scared to sit outside after one of the residents, Margaret Holloway, 76, was hit by a stray bullet in her leg on Sunday while sitting in the garden.

The bullet was allegedly fired during the funeral of Kebby Maphatsoe at West Park cemetery and struck Holloway's leg.

It's alleged that the bullet was from an AK-47, but police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the calibre of the firearm used will only be determined during their investigation.

Margaret’s son, Lee, told TimesLIVE he was very disturbed by the incident. Adding to his pain was the poor treatment he alleged his mother received at the Helen Joseph hospital.

“She is still sitting in her wheelchair with the bullet in her leg. They have not removed it and we are now told that they will not remove the bullet and she will be discharged,” he said on Tuesday morning.