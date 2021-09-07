South Africa

Cape Town teenager dies after being hit by two cars

07 September 2021 - 18:34
A teenager was hit by two vehicles in the Western Cape. File photo.
Image: ER24

A teenage boy around the age of 15 was killed on Tuesday afternoon after two cars hit him at an intersection in Lansdowne, Cape Town.

He was struck at the intersection of Imam Haron and Hamilton roads.

According to ER24 medics and Western Cape Fire Services, they arrived at 2.48pm to find the boy lying in the middle of the road.

“An off-duty ER24 medic and a nurse were administering CPR to the boy. ER24 medics continued CPR and performed several advanced life support interventions,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Unfortunately, despite the medic’s best efforts, the boy succumbed to his injuries.”

TimesLIVE

