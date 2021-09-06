Gunfire and shattered glass: Cops open cases after Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral

The police are investigating cases of contravening the Firearms Control Act after shots were fired in the air on Sunday during the funeral of Kebby Maphatsoe at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Maphatsoe was president of the now-disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publiccation TimesLIVE that the police were investigating the cases, saying more charges could be added depending on how the investigation progresses.

He said the police were also investigating the possible flouting of Disaster Management Act regulations at the funeral.

“There are two things we picked up: we are looking at the timeframe of the funeral and that the number of people who attended the funeral exceeded what is allowed under the current regulations. We’ve opened cases and we are investigating,” he said.

It is alleged a bullet smashed a window in a home close to the cemetery in Montgomery Park.