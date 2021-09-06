Family of firefighter killed in Bank of Lisbon blaze still waiting for answers

The families of three firefighters killed on duty three years ago say they have still not received any reports into the deadly blaze at the Bank of Lisbon building.

The fire, which broke out on the 23rd floor of the Johannesburg building in September 2018, claimed the lives of Mduduzi Ndlovu and his colleagues Simphiwe Moropane and Khathutshelo Muedi.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said at the time that officials knew the building did not meet safety standards. It was reported that the building was only 20% compliant instead of the minimum of 80%.

The 31-storey building, which used to house the Gauteng departments of health and human settlements, was demolished after it was declared unsafe in the aftermath of the fire.

The City of Johannesburg said it would launch an investigation into the fire and a report with recommendations would be released.

But the family of Muedi said on Monday they have not received any update from the city.