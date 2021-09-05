Mpumalanga school pupils aged 18 and over to get Covid-19 vaccinations
The Mpumalanga education department will from Monday take Covid-19 vaccinations into schools.
The department announced that it would be facilitating the administration of Covid-19 jabs to pupils who are 18 years and older.
The drive will take place from September 6 to 10.
“All learners 18 years and above will be vaccinated in their respective schools to ensure that teaching and learning is not disrupted,” said the office of education MEC Bonakele Majuba.
To register, pupils were encouraged to
- Dial *134*832*ID number#
- Reply with the word Register, or visit
- http://vaccine.eroll.health.gov.za/#/
“Alternatively, they can call 0800 029 999 [Monday to Friday 7am to 8pm; Saturday, Sunday and public holidays 8am to 6pm] to get more information,” said the education department.
“Learners who could not register using the above information will be allowed to register and be vaccinated on site at the same time.”
Pupils needed to have their ID cards or birth certificates for vaccinations to be done.
Pupils who had tested positive for Covid-19 over the past 30 days cannot be vaccinated. Those who had flu over the past 14 days would also be excluded.
Majuba was expected to visit the Lethabong Secondary School in kwaMhlanga on Monday to monitor day one of the rollout programme.
Plans to carry out vaccinations for special schools are also under way.
