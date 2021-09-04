Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing

However, Twizza procurement boss Kurt Potgieter said the sugar never arrived, and Gamble said this gave rise to the most puzzling aspect of the affair.

“One would have expected that Twizza would have anxiously been asking questions almost immediately because it would have had an unfilled space in its warehouse and a possible disruption to its production line,” he said.

“Also, the disappearance of such a large load (whether through theft or a hijacking) would no doubt have merited the attention of the police.”

Gamble said in the absence of the sugar, or any evidence about what happened to it and under whose watch, he could not conclude that Banzi had suffered any loss that meant Tradevest should pay it compensation.

“There has been no unequivocal admission of its liability to Maydon Wharf Port Terminals in respect of the allegedly lost load of sugar,” he said.

“As matters presently stand, the debt owing to Maydon Wharf Port Terminals appears to have prescribed.

"[And] there is the concern that if Banzi recovers the cost of the load of sugar from Tradevest and MFT fails to take further steps, Banzi will not only have not suffered any damages but will in fact have been enriched.

“It follows that Banzi has not adduced sufficient evidence to sustain the damages it claims to have suffered.”

However, because there was “a vague prospect that it may yet be able to conclusively establish non-delivery”, it would be in the interests of justice to allow Banzi to do so by continuing its investigation.

