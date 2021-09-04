South Africa

Man dies from heart attack while spearfishing in KZN

04 September 2021 - 11:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said a man suffered a heart attack while spearfishing on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Septmber 4 2021.
Image: supplied

A man died after suffering a heart attack while spearfishing off Thompson Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said the man and his son were out at sea when they encountered problems.

“The father seemingly suffered cardiac arrest while out at sea and the son swam the man back to shore,” he said.

“Lifeguards assisted the pair onto shore where CPR was commenced. IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics arrived on the scene and initiated a full advanced life support resuscitation.”

Despite the paramedics' efforts, the man was declared dead on the scene.

“Our condolences to the affected,” added Herbst.

TimesLIVE

