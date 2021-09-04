Internet cafe on Garden Route was illegal gambling hub, court told

An internet cafe on the Garden Route was secretly operating as an online gambling den, the Cape Town high court has been told.

A gambling board official posed as a customer at the cafe in George and confirmed its computers were being used for unlawful gambling.

After two more clandestine visits, a search and seizure warrant was obtained from a magistrate and dozens of computers and other property, including R15,000 in cash, were removed from the cafe.

This week, Vorster Interior Products - the company that owns the Market Street cafe - failed in its high court bid to have the warrant declared invalid so it could recover its equipment.