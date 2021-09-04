Cape Town gives fly-tipping hotspots an extreme dump makeover

Cape Town is plagued by a “chronic” illegal dumping problem.

The city spends more than R100m a year cleaning up to 3,000 dump sites. But the money seems to be going to waste.

According to councillor Xanthea Limberg, responsible for water and waste, “dumped waste tends to reappear almost immediately after cleaning”.

In their efforts to tackle the “chronic challenge”, city departments, community organisations and residents on Friday turned six illegal dumping sites in Nyanga and Gugulethu into “healthy green spaces”.

“[We want to] to try a different approach that will make dumpers think twice before dumping waste,” said Limberg.