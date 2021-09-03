Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears
Son of couple’s former domestic worker fingered as mastermind of 2019 attack
For eight years, the son of a domestic worker allegedly plotted a vicious attack on the couple who had employed his mother.
The only suspect not to wear a balaclava on the night a champion yacht builder was killed, Bongani Faku allegedly looked 73-year-old Catherine Lethbridge dead in the eye and told her how he had been planning her torturous death from inside his prison cell.
