South Africa

Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears

Son of couple’s former domestic worker fingered as mastermind of 2019 attack

03 September 2021 - 16:59
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter
Bongani Faku was positively identified during an identity parade.
Image: WERNER HILLS

For eight years, the son of a domestic worker allegedly plotted a vicious attack on the couple who had employed his mother.

The only suspect not to wear a balaclava on the night a champion yacht builder was killed, Bongani Faku allegedly looked 73-year-old Catherine Lethbridge dead in the eye and told her how he had been planning her torturous death from inside his prison cell.

Duncan Lethbridge died during a home invasion in St Francis Bay two years ago.
Image: Supplied
Lukhanyo Faku, left, and Thobile Grootboom arrive at the Humansdorp magistrate’s court.
Image: WERNER HILLS

