State withdrew Liliesleaf Farm funding after R8.1m 'vanished'

The department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) has revealed that it withdrew funding for Liliesleaf Farm museum after its managers could not account for an R8.1m donation.



The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the management of the historic site in Rivonia, Johannesburg, also failed to release a forensic report that looked into the funds...