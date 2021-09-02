Scores of starving penguin chicks rescued from Bird Island

Conservationists have rescued 94 starving penguin chicks from Bird Island off the coast of Gqeberha and transferred them to a rehabilitation centre.

The rescue mission late last month by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) comes amid growing concern about a sharp decline in fish around the country’s main penguin colonies.

Sanccob said the 94 “severely emaciated” African penguin chicks were in dire need of veterinary care.

“The chicks were identified as underweight and in extremely poor condition,” the organisation said in a statement this week.

“They were transported to Sanccob’s Gqeberha centre for hand-rearing and rehabilitation until they meet release criteria to be returned to the wild in four to six weeks.

“The weight and condition of the chicks from Bird Island are far from being ideal for their age and the next few weeks will entail regular feeds and supplements, which is individually prescribed for each chick by Sanccob’s veterinary and rehabilitation staff.

“They weighed between 750g and 2.05kg, most less than 1.5kg, and should weigh more than 2.5kg at this age.”