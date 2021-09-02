SAPS to commemorate 34 members who died in the line of duty

A national commemoration day will be hosted for the 34 SA Police Service members who died in the line of duty during the April 1 2019 to March 31 2020 financial year.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the commemoration day will be hosted for the officers and reservists at the memorial site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

“The event presents an opportunity for the nation to celebrate the courage and dedication of officers who laid down their lives in execution of their constitutional mandate to protect all within SA’s borders,” Naidoo said.

Police minister Bheki Cele, together with the families of the fallen heroes and heroines, is expected to lay wreaths in honour of those being commemorated.

“The names of these fallen heroes and heroines will be engraved on the National Memorial Wall at the Union Buildings to signify the gratitude of the nation for their bravery, loyalty and sacrifices made to serve and protect the people of SA.”

TimesLIVE