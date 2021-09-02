Police rescue Durban boy, 2, tied with rope around his neck

The police are investigating a case of child abuse after a two-year-old boy was found tied with a rope around his neck to a wooden pallet in eZimbokodweni, south of Durban, on Sunday.

The police found the child with no food or water, and the rope around his neck tied to the pallet.

It is believed that the child was in the care of his grandmother after the death of his mother.

“A case of child abuse is being investigated by FCS [family violence, child protection and sexual offences] unit after a two-year-old boy was tied with a rope on August 29 at 1.15pm," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“The matter is still under investigation.”

The Witness reported that neighbours called the police after they spotted the child.

TimesLIVE