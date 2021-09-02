KZN health MEC apologises for 'less than exemplary' conduct over birthday party that breached Covid-19 rules
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has officially apologised after a birthday party thrown for her breached lockdown laws.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala had ordered Simelane to say sorry after TimesLIVE published a video and photos of the MEC partying up a storm with friends on her birthday, where there was no social distancing or wearing of masks.
Zikalala said Simelane would be fined 50% of her salary.
On Thursday evening, Simelane officially said sorry.
“As directed by the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, I, Nomagugu Simelane, hereby wish to tender a public apology for having being less than ethical or exemplary in my conduct, as has been found by the premier.
“I respect all of the premier's utterances and sanctions without reservation and will, henceforth, abide by them fully as I am fully aware of the responsibility that I hold as well as the purpose and intention of the Covid-19 regulations.
“As we remain confronted by the third wave of Covid-19— 19 infections, it is time for us not to be deterred; but to instead unite, strengthen our systems, and fight even harder than before, to save as many lives as possible,” she said.
TimesLIVE
