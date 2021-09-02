Is it safe to get the vaccine if you are allergic to eggs?

The Covid-19 vaccine is safe for most people, including those who are allergic to foods such as eggs.

According to the national health department, the vaccine does not contain egg proteins and is therefore safe to get.

However, those who have such allergies may be asked to stay at the vaccination centre a little longer for observation.

“None of the Covid-19 vaccines have any egg proteins. However, you will have to stay in the observation area for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, instead of the standard 15 minutes, because you have a history of allergies,” it advises.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) also advises those who have a history of severe reactions to any component of the Covid-19 vaccine to speak to a healthcare practitioner before getting the jab.