Government to assess 'damage' caused by withdrawn social security green paper

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the government will assess the impact, if any, of the controversial social security green paper which has been withdrawn.

The paper, published two weeks ago, proposed that workers contribute 8 to 12% of their earnings towards a government-run fund, among other things. However, employees earning below an income threshold of R22,320 per year would not be obliged to contribute to the fund but instead continue paying UIF.

It sparked controversy and drew the ire of trade unions, who told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE they would vehemently oppose the “ludicrous” proposal, which would amount to an additional tax on workers already struggling to make ends meet.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday withdrew the paper, which had not gone through proper government channels, including approval and consideration by the cabinet or Treasury.

Zulu had earlier said that the proposed fund was based on “social security principles of risk pooling and social solidarity”.