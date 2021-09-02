600 call centre jobs on way in Cape Town as Scottish firm expands south

A Scottish call centre company plans to create 150 jobs in Cape Town, which will grow to 600 within a year.

Ascensos, which employs more than 3,000 people in the UK, Turkey and Romania, said its Cape Town operation would open later this month.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “Cape Town is a premier location with a fantastic talent pool and it’s a well-established market for English-speaking service delivery.

“This is a great opportunity to create a large number of high-quality jobs and we are looking forward to building on new business opportunities in the region, while servicing our existing client base, which includes some of the world’s best-known brands.”

The company provides contact-centre services for more than 20 clients including KFC, supermarket group Aldi, DIY chains B&Q and Wickes, and sporting goods retailer JD Sports. Its revenue in 2019 was £30m (about R600m).