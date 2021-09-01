South Africa

SA records 9,500 Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in 24 hours

There have been 2,787,203 confirmed cases and 82,496 fatalities to date, according to the latest NICD figures.

By Staff Reporter - 01 September 2021 - 21:51
There are now 2,787,203 Covid-19 cases and 82,496 fatalities recorded since March 2020 in South Africa. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Sergy Chayko

SA recorded 9,544 new Covid-19 infections and 235 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

This means that there have been 2,787,203 confirmed cases and 82,496 fatalities to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (2,681), followed by the Western Cape (2,049), the Eastern Cape (1,391), Free State (964) and Gauteng (840).

The NICD said there were 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 12,663.

TimesLIVE

SA records 431 Covid-19 deaths and 7,086 new cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 431 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?

At this time, the "mixing and matching" of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.
News
15 hours ago

