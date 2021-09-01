Experts confident vaccines can protect against new Covid-19 variant

Experts have warned that more South Africans need be vaccinated to avoid the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.



This comes as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday announced that a new variant of the virus called C.1.2 has been detected in all provinces. Although the latest mutation of the virus was detected in May, its frequency has increased on a monthly basis but yet its prevalence remains lower than 3%. ..