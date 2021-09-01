Experts confident vaccines can protect against new Covid-19 variant
Experts have warned that more South Africans need be vaccinated to avoid the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.
This comes as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday announced that a new variant of the virus called C.1.2 has been detected in all provinces. Although the latest mutation of the virus was detected in May, its frequency has increased on a monthly basis but yet its prevalence remains lower than 3%. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.