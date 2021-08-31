Pupils feel unsafe as gangs terrorise schools

A community member, who asked to remain anonymous, said it had become a daily occurrence to see pupils fighting

“We have pupils who are calling themselves ‘Tjovitjo’ here at school and they are terrorising us after school. I was walking home when they threatened me with a knife and demanded my R10. I was so scared and hurting. I did not even bother to open a case because they said if I do that, robbing me will be a daily occurrence.”



This is how a 15-year-old Zifuneleni Junior Secondary School pupil described his recent encounter with bullies at his school in Orlando East, Soweto...