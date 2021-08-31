Man arrested after ‘missing’ wife found buried under bathtub
A loosened bathtub aroused suspicion, leading to the gruesome discovery of a woman’s corpse.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said the woman's 43-year-old husband was arrested on Monday in connection with her death and will appear in court soon.
The 34-year-old Butterworth woman had been reported missing by her husband in July 2019.
The missing person’s inquiry led nowhere.
Recently the police were contacted by a family member “who was suspicious about the bathtub which was no longer mounted on the surface”.
The woman’s remains were found under the bathtub.
