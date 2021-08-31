South Africa

Man arrested after ‘missing’ wife found buried under bathtub

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2021 - 14:20
The 34-year-old woman had been reported missing by her husband two years ago. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A loosened bathtub aroused suspicion, leading to the gruesome discovery of a woman’s corpse.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said the woman's 43-year-old husband was arrested on Monday in connection with her death and will appear in court soon.

The 34-year-old Butterworth woman had been reported missing by her husband in July 2019.

The missing person’s inquiry led nowhere.

Recently the police were contacted by a family member “who was suspicious about the bathtub which was no longer mounted on the surface”.

The woman’s remains were found under the bathtub.

KZN man accused of murdering his 73-year-old grandmother

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his elderly grandmother.
News
3 months ago

Police identify elderly couple found dead in bathtub

An elderly couple found dead in a retirement village were 'private people who kept to themselves' an employee at the village said.
News
4 months ago

