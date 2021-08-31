South Africa

Lindiwe Zulu withdraws controversial plan for state-run social security fund

By TimesLIVE - 31 August 2021 - 21:30
A plan to make every worker contribute to a government-run fund has been withdrawn after fierce criticism.
A plan to make every worker contribute to a government-run fund has been withdrawn after fierce criticism.
Image: GCIS

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has withdrawn a controversial social security plan that included a proposal that workers pay up to 12% of their earnings towards a government-run fund.

The fund proposal — the full name of which is the Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform (2021) — was published on August 18.

It sets out that contributions will be between 8% and 12% of earnings, up to the current Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) ceiling of R276,000 a year.

Unions were among those to have slammed the proposal.

But in a gazette published on Tuesday, Zulu confirmed that the green paper had been withdrawn. No reasons were provided.

TimesLIVE

Unions shoot down 'ludicrous' government social security fund plan

Major workers' unions are vehemently opposed to a proposal that workers pay up to 12% of their earnings towards a government-run national social ...
News
1 week ago

Employees must pay up to 12% into a government social security fund: Zulu

All employers and employees will be obliged to pay into a government-run national social security fund, according to proposals in a green paper ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy