Gauteng transport MEC Mamabolo launches programme to address drivers licence backlog
Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has launched a programme which will enable motorists to secure drivers renewal slots using multiple platforms in order to address the backlog that has plagued the province.
The Request A Slot Campaign, launched on Tuesday, will enable people with expired drivers licences to utilise platforms such as email, mobile app and a web-base system to get slots for the renewal of their documents...
