Ex-MEC Mahlangu's lawyer accuses Life Esidimeni of price gouging

The inquest is investigating whether there can be any criminal liability for the 144 deaths of mental healthcare patients in ill-equipped facilities

The legal representative for former MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu accused the Life Esidimeni group of price gouging and rendering the department of health unable to afford their fees.



Adv Laurence Hodes, who was speaking at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Monday, took the court through the increasing fees of the Life Esidimeni contract between 2011 and 2015...