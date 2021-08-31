Civil society organisations have a bigger role to play in advancing democracy – Motlanthe
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe believes civil society organisations have a much bigger role to play in advancing democracy and influencing policy decision-making on the African continent.
Motlanthe urged civil society to contribute to coming up with solutions to problems that African governments are facing and strengthen its efforts in holding leaders of government accountable...
