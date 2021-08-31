ANC lodges urgent court application to force IEC to accept its unregistered candidates

The ANC has lodged an urgent application in the electoral court in a bid to force the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to accept candidates who were not registered due to alleged technical glitches with the electoral body’s online system.



The ruling party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, in her affidavit stated that the IEC’s refusal to allow the party to register candidates would affect the party's chances of contesting in 93 municipalities. ..