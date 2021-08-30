'You can’t blame the pandemic, or the riots' — DA calls for more jobs as unemployment skyrockets

DA leader John Steenhuisen says the ANC can no longer blame apartheid, the unrest or the Jacob Zuma administration for the high unemployment rate in the country.

He said the SA economy was one of the worst-performing economies before the pandemic and remains one of the least resilient.

He called on the government to work with businesses to ensure job creation.

“Governments don’t create jobs, businesses create jobs. Become a partner to your job creators, stop treating them like the enemy, stop making it near impossible to get a new business off the ground and stop doing everything in your power to chase new investment away,” said Steenhuisen.

Stats SA revealed that a huge chunk of the population moved from the “employed” and “not economically active” categories between the first and second quarters of 2021.

The number of employed people decreased by 54,000 to 14.9-million, while the number of unemployed people increased by 584,000 to 7.8-million in the second quarter of 2021.