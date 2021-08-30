Unions want CEO of hospital fired

Health MEC urged to lay down law

Disgruntled labour unions in the health sector in Limpopo are demanding that health MEC Phophi Ramathuba fire a hospital boss, who allegedly suspended officials on a whim and is under investigation for maladministration.



Nehawu, PSA, Hospersa and Denosa wrote to Ramathuba and head of department Dr Thokozani Mhlongo last week, asking her to act against the Groblersdal Provincial Hospital CEO Dr Lesiba Rashokeng...