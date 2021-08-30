Security guard appears in court for inciting arson at mall during unrest

Natasha Kara, director of public prosecutions (DPP) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, said the man appeared on two charges of contravening the Riotous Assembles Act.

“These include inciting public violence and inciting arson. The charges relate to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall.”

She said the appearance was held in camera as an identity parade is yet to be conducted.

The man's attorneys, Phumlani Fakude and Lindokuhle Dlamini, told TimesLIVE that their client is well and they are confident he will be released on bail.

“We are fighting for him to be released on bail. He has no prior convictions, no history with crime. He works as a security guard at a local supermarket. He supports his family and children. We are confident our client will be granted bail,” said Dlamini.

The matter was postponed to September 6.

