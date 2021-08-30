Red tape drives supplier close to bankruptcy
Father of two forced to downgrade lifestyle due to unpaid invoices
A supplier contracted to a North West provincial department has had to trade in his vehicles and downgrade his lifestyle because of months of unpaid invoices.
The province was cited in the National Treasury’s annual report on non-compliance with the payment of suppliers’ invoices within 30 days, as one of the three-biggest culprits. ..
