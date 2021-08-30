South Africa

Red tape drives supplier close to bankruptcy

Father of two forced to downgrade lifestyle due to unpaid invoices

30 August 2021 - 07:00

A supplier contracted to a North West provincial department has had to trade in his vehicles and downgrade his lifestyle because of months of unpaid invoices. 

The province was cited in the National Treasury’s annual report on non-compliance with the payment of suppliers’ invoices within 30 days, as one of the three-biggest culprits.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference