POLL | Have you collected your R350 Covid-19 grant?

Thousands stand to lose their R350 Covid-19 grant from the previous cycle of payments, as Tuesday's deadline looms.
The SA Social Services Agency (Sassa) recently released a list of beneficiaries who need to collect their grants. The agency said funds that will not be collected by Tuesday will be sent back to National Treasury and channelled towards other government priorities.
The list is for applications launched and approved in the first cycle before the SDR grants were reinstated by president Cyril Ramaphosa.
You can access the full list of beneficiaries here.
Ramaphosa announced last month the reintroduction of the grants, aimed at assisting “persons in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those hit by unemployment and the recent looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Sassa will pay more than 2.1bn this month alone to over 6 million beneficiaries. The agency told SowetanLIVE last week it has received over 10 million applications and more were still streaming in.
Beneficiaries can receive their payments through bank accounts, Cash Send or at the Post Office. The agency informs those approved of collection dates via SMS to prevent overcrowding and ensure social distancing.
PAYMENT DATES FOR THE REST OF AUGUST
The payment dates for the rest of August, according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers, are as follows:
- August 30: 084 and 089
- August 31: 080 and 085