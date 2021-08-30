POLL | Have you collected your R350 Covid-19 grant?

Thousands stand to lose their R350 Covid-19 grant from the previous cycle of payments, as Tuesday's deadline looms.

The SA Social Services Agency (Sassa) recently released a list of beneficiaries who need to collect their grants. The agency said funds that will not be collected by Tuesday will be sent back to National Treasury and channelled towards other government priorities.

The list is for applications launched and approved in the first cycle before the SDR grants were reinstated by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

You can access the full list of beneficiaries here.